Prologium in talks with France to set subsidies for $5.7 bln battery factory

By Faith Hung and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan electric vehicle battery maker ProLogium is working with the French government to secure subsidies for a 5.2 billion euro ($5.7 billion) battery factory it is going to build in the north of France, Prologium's CEO said on Friday.

He and the director of the French Office in Taipei, Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave, declined to comment on the size of the subsidy being discussed.

Europe currently largely depends on batteries made in Asia for electric cars, and national leaders are offering various incentives to grow its own industry.

