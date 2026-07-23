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Prologis Welcomes SEGRO Board's Support For Final Offer

July 23, 2026 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) welcomed SEGRO Plc's (SEGXF.PK) announcement that its Board has unanimously concluded it would be minded to recommend the financial terms of Prologis' final takeover proposal to its shareholders.

The board has also decided to extend the "Put-up or Shut-up" deadline until 5:00 p.m. BST on August 12, 2026.

Prologis added that the current proposal represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders of both companies.

PLD closed trading yesterday at $144.70, down 3.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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