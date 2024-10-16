Prologis Updates FY24 Outlook After Q3 Core FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD), a logistics real estate company, on Wednesday updated its fiscal 2024 forecast after reporting growth in third-quarter core funds from operations or FFO and net earnings.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Lexicon shares were gaining around 1.5 percent to trade at $123.20.

Hamid Moghadam, co-founder and CEO of Prologis, said, "Looking ahead, the supply picture is improving, and the long-term demand drivers for our business remain strong."

For the year, the company tightened its outlook for core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders to $5.42 to $5.46 from previously expected $5.39 to $5.47.

Core FFO attributable, excluding Net Promote Income/ Expense is now expected at $5.49 to $5.53, compared to previous view of $5.46 to $5.54.

Net earnings attributable to stockholders are now projected at $3.35 to $3.45, compared to previous view of $3.25 to $3.45.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its third quarter, Prologis' core FFO attributable grew to $1.37 billion from last year's $1.24 billion. Core FFO Per share was $1.43, up 10% from $1.30 a year ago.

Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income per share was $1.45, compared to $1.33 a year ago.

In the quarter, net earnings attributable climbed to $1 billion from $746 million last year. Net earnings per share went up 35% to $1.08 from $0.80 last year, primarily due to higher disposition gains.

Total revenues were $2.04 billion, higher than last year's $1.92 billion.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.