Markets
LPT

Prologis To Buy Liberty Property Trust In $12.6 Bln Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Prologis Inc. (PLD) agreed to buy Liberty Property Trust (LPT) in an all-stock transaction, valued at about $12.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.

As per the terms of the agreement, Liberty shareholders will receive 0.675x of a Prologis share for each Liberty share they own. The transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Prologis said it plans to dispose of about $3.5 billion of assets on a pro rata share basis. It includes $2.8 billion of non-strategic logistics properties and $700 million of office properties.

Prologis expects the transaction to increase annual core funds from operations per share by $0.10-$0.12. Annual stabilized Core funds from operations per share is forecasted to increase by an additional $0.04 per share for a total of $0.14-$0.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPT PLD

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular