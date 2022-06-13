Prologis to buy Duke Realty in $26 bln deal

Adds details from the statement, background

June 13 (Reuters) - Warehouse provider Prologis Inc PLD.N said on Monday it would acquire smaller peer Duke Realty Corp DRE.N in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion, including debt.

Last month, Duke Realty had rejected a $23.7 billion all-stock offer from Prologis, calling the offer "insufficient".

Both companies' boards have approved the deal, Prologis said on Monday.

Storage space requirement, especially from e-commerce firms including Amazon, has seen a jump after the pandemic prompted consumers to switch to online shopping.

