US Markets
PLD

Prologis to buy Duke Realty in $26 bln deal

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Warehouse provider Prologis Inc said on Monday it would acquire smaller peer Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion, including debt.

Adds details from the statement, background

June 13 (Reuters) - Warehouse provider Prologis Inc PLD.N said on Monday it would acquire smaller peer Duke Realty Corp DRE.N in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion, including debt.

Last month, Duke Realty had rejected a $23.7 billion all-stock offer from Prologis, calling the offer "insufficient".

Both companies' boards have approved the deal, Prologis said on Monday.

Storage space requirement, especially from e-commerce firms including Amazon, has seen a jump after the pandemic prompted consumers to switch to online shopping.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLD DRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular