Is Prologis Stock a Buy After the Fed's Hawkish Rate Stance Now?

Prologis PLD stock has had a solid run, and that matters because REITs have not had an easy backdrop. PLD recently traded at around $141, and the stock is still showing healthy gains over the past year, even after rate-driven market pullbacks.



Over the past year, PLD stock has gained 34.1%, outperforming the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry and the S&P 500 Composite. The stock has also outpaced its close peers, like EastGroup Properties, Inc. EGP and Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR. That tells investors the market is giving credit to the company’s scale, rent growth and growth pipeline.



The Fed’s latest tone has made the setup more complicated. Rates were held steady, but policymakers sounded less friendly toward cuts and more open to keeping policy tight, or even raising rates if inflation stays hot. For REITs, that can pressure valuations because higher rates make debt and dividend stocks less attractive.



Still, Prologis deserves a closer look. This is not a weak property owner waiting for lower rates to save it. It is the global leader in logistics real estate, with growing data center and energy opportunities that can support earnings beyond the normal warehouse cycle.



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Prologis Is Still Executing Well

The bullish case starts with execution. In the first quarter of 2026, Prologis’s core FFO per share rose to $1.50 from $1.42 a year earlier. That is steady growth in a period when many real estate investors are worried about borrowing costs, tenant demand and cap rates. The company also raised its 2026 core FFO guidance to $6.07-$6.23 from $6.00-$6.20 previously, which suggests management is seeing enough strength in the business to look past the noisy macro backdrop.



Leasing is another reason to stay positive. Prologis signed a record 64 million square feet of leases in the quarter, with average occupancy of 95.3% and retention near 76%. Those numbers are important because they show that customers are still committing to space. The company’s assets sit in high-barrier, high-demand logistics markets, which gives it pricing power that smaller landlords often lack.

Rent Growth Gives PLD a Cushion

A key reason Prologis looks attractive is the embedded rent upside. Cash same-store NOI rose 8.8% in the quarter, while net effective rent change was 31.9% on a Prologis share basis. Even though leasing spreads have cooled from the very high levels seen after the pandemic boom, they remain strong enough to drive earnings growth over time.



This matters in a hawkish Fed environment. Higher rates can weigh on REIT multiples, but internal growth can offset part of that pressure. Prologis has a large global portfolio, a deep customer base and low in-place rents relative to market and replacement cost rents. That gives the company a path to grow cash flow even if rate relief takes longer than investors hoped.

Data Centers Add a New Growth Layer for PLD

The most exciting part of the story is no longer just warehouses. Prologis is building a larger platform around digital infrastructure and energy. In the first quarter, the company started $1.3 billion of data center build-to-suit projects. These projects were fully leased at start and tied to strong technology customers, which gives the company long-term contractual visibility.



PLD’s power pipeline is also meaningful. Prologis reported 5.6 gigawatts of data center power capacity secured or in advanced stages. That is a valuable position in a market where power access is becoming one of the biggest limits on AI and cloud infrastructure growth. If Prologis can turn more of that pipeline into projects, it could create a new source of shareholder value.

Balance Sheet Strength Reduces Rate Risk for PLD

The Fed’s hawkish stance should not be ignored, but Prologis is better prepared than many REITs. The company ended the quarter with about $6.7 billion of liquidity, debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.8 times and a weighted average interest rate of 3.3%. Its weighted average debt term was 8.1 years, which limits near-term refinancing pressure.



The balance sheet gives Prologis flexibility. It can keep investing, recycle capital, use strategic partnerships and fund development without leaning too heavily on expensive new equity. The company also benefits from its strategic capital platform, which brings in third-party capital and helps scale growth while protecting the balance sheet.

PLD's Valuation Still Looks Reasonable for Quality

PLD is not a deep-value stock, and investors should not expect it to trade like a distressed REIT. It deserves a premium because its assets, customer relationships, capital access and development pipeline are hard to copy. The near-term risk is that higher Treasury yields keep a lid on REIT valuations. But for long-term investors, that may create a better entry point rather than a reason to avoid the stock.



Currently, PLD stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 22.07X, ahead of the REIT industry average of 16.34X. PLD is also trading at a reasonable premium compared with its industry peers, EastGroup Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty. EastGroup Properties is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 20.04X, while Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at 13.53X.



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The bigger picture is simple: Prologis has multiple growth engines. Logistics demand is stabilizing, rent growth is still flowing through, data centers are scaling, and energy solutions are becoming more important to customers. That mix makes PLD more than a plain warehouse landlord.

Final Words on PLD

Prologis is a compelling stock, even after the Fed’s hawkish stance, especially for investors with a multi-year view. The stock may remain sensitive to rate headlines, and a higher-for-longer Fed can create short-term volatility.



But the company’s fundamentals are strong enough to support a bullish view. Prologis has high occupancy, solid rent growth, a strong balance sheet, record leasing activity and a growing data center opportunity.



The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 FFO per share has been revised higher, suggesting analysts’ bullish view and year-over-year growth of 6.37% and 7.28%, respectively.



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Though the Fed may slow the market’s enthusiasm for REITs, it does not break the Prologis story. For investors seeking quality real estate growth, PLD looks like a compelling stock.



At present, Prologis carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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