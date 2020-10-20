Prologis Raises FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Prologis Inc. (PLD) raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020.

ProLogis now forecasts fiscal 2020 net earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.24 per share and core FFO in a range of $3.76 to $3.78 per share. Earlier, the company projected full-year net earnings in a range of $2.06 to $2.18 per share and core FFO in a range of $3.70 to $3.75 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Our outlook continues to improve based on results, leasing and lower credit losses. Year-over-year Core FFO growth is sector leading at 13.7 percent at the midpoint, excluding promotes, while keeping leverage flat," said Thomas Olinger, chief financial officer of Prologis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.