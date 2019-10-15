Prologis Raises FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Prologis Inc. (PLD) raised its fiscal 2019 outlook for earnings as well as core funds from operations.

The company now forecasts fiscal 2019 net earnings in a range of $2.65 to $2.69 per share, up from the prior range of $2.38 to $2.46 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Prologis also increased its fiscal year 2019 core funds from operation or core FFO outlook to a range of $3.30 to $3.32 per share from the prior range of $3.26 to $3.30 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.