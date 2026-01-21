Prologis Q4 FFO Meets Estimates, Rental Revenues Rise Y/Y

Prologis, Inc. PLD reported fourth-quarter 2025 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.44, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50.

The quarterly results reflect a rise in rental revenues and healthy leasing activity. However, high interest expenses are an undermining factor.

Prologis generated rental revenues of $2.09 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. However, the figure increased from the $1.94 billion reported in the year-ago period. Total revenues were $2.25 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $2.2 billion.

For 2025, the company reported core FFO per share of $5.81, up 4.5% from the previous year. Moreover, the figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Rental revenues of $8.16 billion increased 8.6% year over year but missed the consensus mark of $8.38 billion.

PLD's Q4 in Detail

In the fourth quarter, 43.8 million square feet of leases commenced in the company’s owned and managed portfolio. The retention level was 77.7% in the quarter.

The average occupancy level in Prologis’ owned and managed portfolio was 95.3% in the fourth quarter, up from the prior quarter’s 94.8% but down from the year-ago period’s 95.6%.

Prologis’ share of net effective rent change was 43.8% in the October-December quarter. In the reported quarter, the cash rent change was 27.3%. Cash same-store net operating income (NOI) grew 5.7% compared to 5.2% in the previous quarter.

The company’s share of building acquisitions amounted to $516.8 million, with a weighted average stabilized cap rate (excluding other real estate) of 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Development stabilization aggregated $539 million, with 37.5% being built to suit, while development starts totaled $1.02 billion, with 47.9% being built to suit. PLD’s total dispositions and contributions were $1.89 billion, with a weighted average stabilized cap rate (excluding land and other real estate) of 5%.

However, during the reported quarter, interest expenses jumped 12.2% on a year-over-year basis to $260.5 million.

PLD's Liquidity

Prologis exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.15 billion, down from $1.19 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Total liquidity amounted to $7.6 billion at the end of the quarter.

Debt, as a percentage of the total market capitalization, was 24.6% as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company's weighted average interest rate on its share of the total debt was 3.3%, with a weighted average term of 8.2 years.

Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued an aggregate of $3 billion of debt in the reported quarter at a weighted average interest rate of 3.1% and a weighted average term of 7.2 years.

2026 Guidance by PLD

Prologis provided its 2026 core FFO per share guidance in the range of $6.00-$6.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $6.11.

The company expects average occupancy to be between 94.75% and 95.75%. Cash same-store NOI (Prologis share) is projected in the range of 5.75-6.75%.

The company has issued its outlook for capital deployment (Prologis share) on development starts of $3.00-$4.00 billion. Spending on acquisitions is projected to be $1.00 billion-$1.50 billion. Dispositions are estimated at $1.75-$2.25 billion.

Prologis, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prologis, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prologis, Inc. Quote

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

