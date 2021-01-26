ProLogis Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $280 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $385 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $723 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.7% to $1.11 billion from $0.83 billion last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance:

