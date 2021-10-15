ProLogis Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $722.01 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $298.70 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $795.06 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $795.06 Mln. vs. $688.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.06 to $4.08

