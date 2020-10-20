ProLogis Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $298.70 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $450.64 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $688.74 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.08 billion from $0.94 billion last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $688.74 Mln. vs. $632.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.24

