ProLogis Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $450.64 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $346.35 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $632.51 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $942.18 million from $682.43 million last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $632.51 Mln. vs. $427.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $942.18 Mln vs. $682.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.69

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.