ProLogis Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on Oct. 19, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.prologis.com/investor-overview/default.aspx?_ga=2.24224958.568724816.1666160554-344833447.1666160554

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (US) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 (877) 660-6853 (US) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (International) with access code 13733185

