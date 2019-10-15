Markets
Prologis Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on October 15, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.prologis.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 209-4258 (US) or +1 (647) 689-5198 (International) with conference code 8337209.

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 585-8367 (US) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International), conference code 8337209.

