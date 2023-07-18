News & Insights

Markets
PLD

Prologis Q2 Profit Increases; Raises Earnings Guidance

July 18, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported second quarter net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $1.22 billion compared to $610 million, previous year. Net earnings per share was $1.31 compared to $0.82. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core funds from operations per share was $1.83, compared with $1.11. The company noted that its results for the second quarter of 2023 included $0.58 per share attributable to net promote income from Strategic Capital business, while the results for the same period in 2022 included none.

Second quarter total revenues increased to $2.45 billion from $1.25 billion, prior year. Rental and other revenues increased to $1.65 billion from $1.10 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.69 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $3.30 to $3.40, an increase of 5.5% at mid point from prior guidance. Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income, is now projected in a range of $5.06 to $5.10, up 0.4% at mid point from previous guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.