Prologis Q2 Net Earnings Surge; Boosts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logistics real estate firm Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported Wednesday that net earnings attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter almost doubled to $1.06 billion or $1.13 per share from $570 million or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Core funds from operations or Core FFO, for the quarter was $1.63 per share, compared to $1.46 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense) was $1.60 per share, compared to $1.47 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $2.43 billion from $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects net earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in the range of $6.22 to $6.30 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in the range of $6.22 to $6.30 per share.

Previously, the company expected net earnings in a range of $3.80 to $4.05 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $6.07 to $6.23 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in a range of $6.12 to $6.28 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PLD is trading on the NYSE at $142.50, down $1.04 or 0.72 percent.

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