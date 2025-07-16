Markets
PLD

Prologis Q2 Core FFO Rises

July 16, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prologis reported that its second quarter core FFO attributable to stockholders increased to $1.40 billion from $1.28 billion, prior year. Core FFO attributable to stockholders was $1.46 compared to $1.34. Core FFO attributable to stockholders, excluding Net Promote Income/Expense, was $1.47 compared to $1.36.

Second quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders declined to $570 million from $860 million, previous year. Net earnings attributable to stockholders was $0.61 compared to $0.92. Total revenues increased to $2.18 billion from $2.01 billion, last year. Rental and other revenues was $2.04 billion compared to $1.85 billion.

For 2025, the company now expects core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders in a range of $5.75 to $5.80, revised from prior range of $5.65 to $5.81. Core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income/Expense is now expected in a range of $5.80 to $5.85, updated from prior guidance of $5.70 to $5.86. The company expects net earnings attributable to stockholders in a range of $3.00 to $3.15, updated from previous guidance range of $3.45 to $3.70.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.