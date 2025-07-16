Prologis Q2 Core FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Prologis reported that its second quarter core FFO attributable to stockholders increased to $1.40 billion from $1.28 billion, prior year. Core FFO attributable to stockholders was $1.46 compared to $1.34. Core FFO attributable to stockholders, excluding Net Promote Income/Expense, was $1.47 compared to $1.36.

Second quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders declined to $570 million from $860 million, previous year. Net earnings attributable to stockholders was $0.61 compared to $0.92. Total revenues increased to $2.18 billion from $2.01 billion, last year. Rental and other revenues was $2.04 billion compared to $1.85 billion.

For 2025, the company now expects core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders in a range of $5.75 to $5.80, revised from prior range of $5.65 to $5.81. Core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income/Expense is now expected in a range of $5.80 to $5.85, updated from prior guidance of $5.70 to $5.86. The company expects net earnings attributable to stockholders in a range of $3.00 to $3.15, updated from previous guidance range of $3.45 to $3.70.

