ProLogis Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ProLogis (PLD):

-Earnings: $404.54 million in Q2 vs. $383.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.54 in Q2 vs. $0.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $853.64 million or $1.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q2 vs. $0.79 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.06 to $2.18

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.