ProLogis Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on July 18, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.prologis.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (US) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 (877) 660-6853 (US) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (International) with access code 13731159.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.