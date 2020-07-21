Markets
PLD

Prologis Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Prologis Inc. (PLD) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on July 21, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.prologis.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (833) 968-2252 (US) or +1 (778) 560-2807 (International) with conference code 6049156.

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 585-8367 (US) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International) with conference code 6049156.

