Prologis Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Logistics real estate firm Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported Wednesday that net earnings attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter increased to $584.26 million or $0.63 per share from $463.17 million or $0.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items

Core funds from operations or Core FFO, for the quarter was $1.28 per share, compared to $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense) was $1.31 per share, compared to $1.23 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $1.96 billion from $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

