Markets
PLD

ProLogis Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $489.42 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $347.05 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $599.22 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $978.24 million from $772.05 million last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $599.22 Mln. vs. $474.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $978.24 Mln vs. $772.05 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular