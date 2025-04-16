ProLogis Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on April 16, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.prologis.com/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (US) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 (877) 660-6853 (US) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (International), access code 13751820.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.