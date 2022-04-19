Prologis Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on April 19, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.prologis.com/investor-overview/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 (888) 330-2502 (US) or +1 (240) 789-2713 (International) with conference code 7126328.

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 770-2030 (US) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (International) with conference code 7126328.

