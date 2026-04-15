Prologis Q1 2026 Preview: Leveraging Strengths Amid Market Woes

Prologis PLD is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 16, before the opening bell. In anticipation of the announcement, industry analysts and investors are eager to assess the company's performance and prospects in the current economic climate.



In the last reported quarter, this leading industrial REIT delivered an in-line performance in terms of core funds from operations (FFO) per share. The quarterly results reflected a rise in rental revenues and healthy leasing activity. However, high interest expenses are an undermining factor.



Over the trailing four quarters, Prologis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in terms of FFO per share on three occasions and met in the remaining period, with the average beat being 2.48%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Prologis, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Prologis, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Prologis, Inc. Quote

US Industrial Real Estate Market in Q1

The U.S. industrial real estate market entered 2026 on firmer ground. In the first quarter, the story was less about big swings and more about balance returning to the market. Per the Cushman & Wakefield report, national vacancy dipped to 7%, just below the late-2025 peak, while net absorption reached nearly 40 million square feet, the best first-quarter start since 2023.



Demand is still there, but it is becoming more selective. Tenants are leaning toward newer, modern buildings that can handle automation, AI systems and stronger power needs. Leasing stayed active at more than 170 million square feet for a fourth straight quarter, with large deals holding up well. Inland markets such as Dallas/Ft. Worth, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Atlanta and Charlotte were among the strongest performers.



On the supply side, pressure is easing. New completions fell to 54 million square feet, down 27% from a year earlier and the lowest quarterly level since mid-2017. At the same time, the pipeline rose to 284 million square feet, showing that developers still see opportunity, but are moving with more discipline. Asking rents rose to $10.20 per square foot, up 2.1% year over year.



Overall, first-quarter 2026 looked like a market that is settling rather than slowing. Vacancy appears to have moved past its peak, rent growth is modest but positive, and demand for better-quality space remains solid.

Factors to Note Ahead of PLD’s Q1 Earnings Release

Prologis is supported by its strong presence in key global distribution markets. Its focused acquisition and development strategy should help first-quarter performance and create room for future growth. With scale, cost advantages, solid liquidity and reliable access to capital, the company remains financially strong and well placed despite broader market challenges.



Prologis headed into first-quarter 2026 with a better setup. Management said that customer sentiment improved, vacancy appears to have peaked, and rents are starting to turn in several markets. The company ended 2025 with period-end occupancy at 95.8% and signed 57 million square feet of leases in the fourth quarter.



For the first quarter, management expects a normal seasonal dip in occupancy but sees occupancy rebuilding through the year. The company guided average occupancy of 94.75% to 95.75% in 2026 and expects market vacancies to improve as absorption outpaces deliveries.



Management expects development starts of $4 billion to $5 billion in 2026, with about 40% tied to data centers, and said that some data center starts could come as early as the first quarter or the first half.

Projections for PLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $2.10 billion, which indicates a 5.8% year-over-year increase.



Prologis’ activities during the to-be-reported quarter were not adequate for gaining analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter FFO per share has not been revised in the past two months, and it currently stands at $1.48. However, it implies a 4.23% increase year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for PLD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Prologis this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.



Prologis currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector, Ventas, Inc. VTR and Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST, you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report an FFO beat this quarter.



Ventas is slated to report quarterly numbers on April 27. Ventas has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Host Hotels is slated to report quarterly numbers on May 6. Host Hotels has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.