Prologis (PLD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Prologis (PLD) reached $105, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 0.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 12.47% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.39% and +10.39%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. At present, Prologis boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.09, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that PLD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.