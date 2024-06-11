Prologis (PLD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Prologis (PLD) ending at $111.58, denoting a +0.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.88%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a gain of 3.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.34, indicating a 26.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 12.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion, which would represent changes of -3.39% and +10.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.5 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.37 of its industry.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

