Prologis (PLD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $129.28, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

The industrial real estate developer's shares have seen an increase of 5.8% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.38, marking a 6.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.9 billion, indicating a 7.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, indicating changes of -3.39% and +10.34%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Prologis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.18, so one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 3.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

