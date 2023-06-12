Prologis (PLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $119.62, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 3.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.67 billion, up 52.38% from the prior-year quarter.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.4% and +37.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

