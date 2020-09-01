Prologis (PLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $101.50, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 2.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLD to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $957.63 million, up 34.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $3.75 billion, which would represent changes of +12.39% and +32.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. PLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PLD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.82 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

