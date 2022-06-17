Prologis (PLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $110.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 6.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 8.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.15 per share and revenue of $4.52 billion, which would represent changes of +24.1% and +9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.25.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

