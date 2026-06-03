Is Prologis (PLD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Prologis (PLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Prologis is a member of our Finance group, which includes 831 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PLD has moved about 10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.9% on average. As we can see, Prologis is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). The stock has returned 6.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Prologis is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.1% so far this year, so PLD is performing better in this area.

Acadia Realty Trust, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved +17.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Prologis and Acadia Realty Trust as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.