Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -3.10%: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $104.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.1% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 1.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 16, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 5.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2 billion, up 7.88% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.7 per share and revenue of $8.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.52% and +7.65%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Prologis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.77 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PLD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

