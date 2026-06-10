Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $145.77, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.62% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.98%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer have appreciated by 2.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.94%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 16, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, up 5.48% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.13 billion, indicating a 5.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.37% and +4.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Prologis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.14, so one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that PLD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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