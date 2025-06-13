Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) ended the recent trading session at $107.28, demonstrating a -1.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.3%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a loss of 0.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.41, reflecting a 5.22% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2 billion, reflecting a 7.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.7 per share and revenue of $8.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.52% and +7.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. At present, Prologis boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Prologis is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.8.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.75 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

