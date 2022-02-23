Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $140.76, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 7.53% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 6.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion, which would represent changes of +20.96% and +8.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% higher within the past month. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.38 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

