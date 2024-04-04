Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Prologis (PLD) standing at $124.69, reflecting a -1.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 5.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 17, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.92%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.81 billion, indicating a 10.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.50 per share and a revenue of $7.5 billion, representing changes of -1.96% and +10.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Prologis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.3, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.