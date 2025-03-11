Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Prologis (PLD) reached $117.18, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 1.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Prologis in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.81%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.95 billion, showing a 6.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.73 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.06% and +6.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. At present, Prologis boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Prologis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.49, so one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 127, this industry ranks in the top 50% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

