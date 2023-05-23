Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $123.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.67 billion, up 52.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion, which would represent changes of +6.4% and +37.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.57, so we one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

