Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $164.14, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 12.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.17% and +8.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.09, so we one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

