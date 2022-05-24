Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $120.08, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 28.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 8.84% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.15 per share and revenue of $4.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.1% and +9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.6, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.