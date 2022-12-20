Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 2.51% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 8.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $4.68 billion, which would represent changes of +23.61% and +12.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Prologis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.51, so we one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

