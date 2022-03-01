Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $145.76, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.55% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 6.53% from the prior-year quarter.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.96% and +8.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.46.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

