Prologis (PLD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Prologis (PLD) standing at $132.49, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

The the stock of industrial real estate developer has risen by 3.65% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.44% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.29, marking a 5.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.81 billion, reflecting a 10.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.50 per share and a revenue of $7.47 billion, indicating changes of -1.96% and +9.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.1 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.75.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.65 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

