Prologis (PLD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $132.35, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a loss of 0.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.92%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 16, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.48, signifying a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.11 billion, showing a 6.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.14 per share and a revenue of $8.64 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.68% and +5.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.33 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 3.16 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.