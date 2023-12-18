Prologis (PLD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $132.68, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.45% for the day.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.26, reflecting a 1.61% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.79 billion, indicating a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion, indicating changes of +8.53% and +39.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.98. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.85 of its industry.

One should further note that PLD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

