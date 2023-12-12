Prologis (PLD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Prologis (PLD) reached $122.07, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 19.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.26, showcasing a 1.61% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.78 billion, indicating a 12.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.60 per share and a revenue of $6.85 billion, indicating changes of +8.53% and +39.36%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.79 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

