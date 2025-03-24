Prologis (PLD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Prologis (PLD) reached $110.26, with a +1.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.28%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a loss of 10.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 16, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 7.81% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.95 billion, indicating a 6.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion, indicating changes of +3.06% and +6.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.93 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.07.

One should further note that PLD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

