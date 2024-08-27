Prologis (PLD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $128.94, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer have appreciated by 3.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.9 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $7.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.39% and +10.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. At present, Prologis boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.81.

It's also important to note that PLD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

